Mobile money fraudsters angers MACRA

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) says it is concerned with reports of tricksters that are robbing unsuspecting individuals of money through mobile money services.

This is according to MACRA’s press statement, released on 4th October.

Cases in which criminals disguise themselves as workers from Airtel Malawi Limited or TNM to steal from people have been on the increase of late.

The thieves dupe their targets by making them believe that they have won prizes such as bags of cement, iron sheets and money, even though the targeted members of the public did not participate in any competition or promotion.

MACRA says it is very worrisome that these criminals asks the victims to send a specified amount of money through Airtel Money or Mpamba respectively.

It is reported that to get the trust of their victims, the tricksters claim that MACRA provided them with their contact numbers something which the board has distanced itself from.

“This is regrettable. It is MACRA’s responsibility to protect the interests of ICT consumers in Malawi. Such interests include their privacy and personal safety. The general public is therefore being informed that MACRA does not issue phone numbers to people and any claim to that effect is aimed at defrauding the public.

“MACRA sternly warns those engaged in these malpractices that the law will take its course once they are found duping the general public in this manner,” reads part of the statement.

The regulatory authority has since appealed to the public at large to be vigilant so that they do not fall into the trap of promotions and competitions that do not exist.

MACRA further urges the public to quickly report any such malpractices to the Police or the relevant service provider for necessary action.