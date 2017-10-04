Transglobe blocked from supplying fertilizer

Transglobe Export Limited whose boss was arrested over the maizegate scandal has been blocked from supplying subsidised fertilizer under the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (Fisp).

The company submitted a bid to supply fertilizer for this year’s Fisp but it has not been approved by the Office of Director of Public Procurement (ODPP).

One of the produce dealer’s directors, Rashid Tayub, is answering a corruption case together with minister of agriculture George Chaponda over irregularities during government’s procurement of maize from Zambia last year.

Other companies left out include A.L Limited, Simama General Dealers, Nyiombo Investments Limited, Mas International and Lord’s Best Collection, according to the Nation.

Meanwhile, the ODPP has approved 14 bidders out of 21 applications.

The list of successful suppliers include Paramount Holdings Limited, ETG Inputs Limited, Rab Processors Limited , Kulima Gold Limited , Farmers World Limited, Agricultural Trading Company Ltd, World Wide Wholesalers, Dalitso General Suppliers Limited, Midima Holdings Limited, KU Distributors Limited , Optichem (2000) Limited, Agora Limited, Agro Input Suppliers and Malawi Fertiliser Company Limited.

Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) will manage the Fisp this year and its chief executive officer Andy Kalinde told the local media that the successful suppliers were told on Monday what is expected of them and are expected to be offered contracts by the end of this week.

Coupons for the 2017/18 Fisp are being printed in the United Kingdom and the first consignment of coupons arrived on Friday.

Those coupons will be given to beneficiaries in Nsanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Mangochi, Phalombe, Mwanza and Blantyre.

More coupons are expected to arrive in the country next week Monday.