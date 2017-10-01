Vintage Bullets massacre KB: 5 year away jinx broken

…As MAFCO downs Wizards…

After failing to beat Civil Sporting Club on Saturday, Nyasa Big Bullets produced a stunning performance to massacre TNM Super League defending champions Kamuzu Barracks 3-nil to keep their hopes of winning this season’s championship alive.

This was Bullets’ second away victory over the Lilongwe based Soldiers since they got promoted into the top flight in 2012.

The visitors made two changes to the squad that played to a goalless draw to Civil on Saturday, bringing in Muhammad Sulumba and Kondwani Kumwenda in the middle of the park.

After a quite start, Lemani Nthala came to KB’s rescue after 14 minutes as he produced a fine save to stop Chiukepo Msowoya from scoring when he was set through by in-form Fischer Kondowe.

Moments later, the hosts launched a stunning counter-hurricane attack through Kelvin Hanganda, Manasseh Chiyesa and Dave Banda only to be denied by the first assistant referee’ decision to raise his flag for offside.

Bullets almost broke the deadlock when Mussa Manyenje was found unmarked in the penalty box but the former EPAC FC forward released a baby shot which was equally saved by Nthala.

The visitors were pressing harder, with Nelson Kangunje missing more than three clear cut chances in unbelievable circumstances.

With a minute to go, Bullets introduced Jimmy Zakazaka for Manyenje who was having a day to forget as he missed some chances for the 13 time Super League champions.

Come second half, it only took Bullets 6 minutes to break the deadlock. A corner from the right flank of the field was connected well by Kangunje whose effort was denied by the woodwork, allowing Msowoya to head past Nthala into the net, 1-nil.

Moments later, it was 2-nil.

The visitors brilliantly exchanged passes as they attacked from all cylinders, forcing the defending champions to concede a corner from which Emmanuel Zoya rose up in the sky to release a powerful header which was just too much for Nthala, 2-nil.

The Soldiers almost responded when Chiyesa was twice denied by the woodwork following another counter attack from the hosts when Bullets defence was caught napping in the line of duty.

Bullets then completed the riot through Msowoya who headed past Nthala again from a well taken free kick by Kondowe and after 90 minutes of play, 3-nil it ended.

The victory leaves Bullets in the third position with 38 points from 19 points while the defending champions are just three points away from the bottom three teams with 22 points from 19 games as well.

At Mulanje Park Stadium, Premier Bet Wizards’ slump in form continued when they lost 1-nil to MAFCO FC to be level on points with the 14th placed Dwangwa United who played to a 1-all draw with Silver Strikers at Chitowe Stadium.

Emmanuel Chipeta scored the only goal of the match to condemn the rookies to another defeat which has seen them registering 7 defeats in a row this season. The result sees MAFCO FC returning to their base with three points from the possible 6 to move up to 7th in the standings with 28 points from 19 games.