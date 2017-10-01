Unbeaten record without impact: Silver Strikers drop points again

Silver Strikers’ title hopes suffered yet another massive blow on Sunday afternoon when they were forced to a 1-1 against Dwangwa United at Chitowe Stadium.

Just a week after dropping points in the championship race, the Central Bankers needed a Matthews Sibale late equalizer to snatch something out of the game on Sunday.

The hosts, who were coming from a successful trip to the Southern Region last week where they collected 4 from possible 6 points, made no mistake when Jack Chiona scored from the spot to take a 1-nil lead before the break.

Sibale was denied by the woodwork soon after the goal when the Area 47 giants caught Dwangwa’s defence napping in the line of duty.

Come second half, the hosts opted to play too deep in order to protect their slender lead and in the process, allowed the Bankers to attack in search for the equalizer.

With a few minutes to play on the clock, the Bankers struck back through their usual scorer who smashed a powerful shot into the top corner, 1-1.

The visitors almost scored their winning goal towards the end of the match but the hosts defended jealously to collect a point which has put them on level with Premier Bet Wizards though they are still in the drop zone due to inferior goal difference.

As for Silver Strikers, they are still second in the standings with 39 points from 20 games played.

They have also maintained their unbeaten start to the season.