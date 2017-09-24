Beastly father rapes 21 month old child

Police in Machinga have nabbed a 36 year old man for allegedly forcing himself on his 21 month old step daughter.

Police in the district have comfirmed the arrest of Kabichi Botomu, who is suspected to have defiled the baby in the dawn hours of 13 September this year.

According to Machinga police spokesperson Davie Sulumba who spoke with this reporter, Botomu took advantage of the toddler when the mother had left to fetch water.

“On September 13, 2017 the mother of the victim woke up early in the morning to draw water from the borehole and went with one of the twins leaving the victim with her step father,” Sulumba explained.

Sulumba futher said Patuma Lakesi, 25 (mother) was suprised when she was back only to find her child crying with blood oozing from her private part.

“The suspect was asked what happened to the child but he failed to explain and this made the mother to report the matter to Mangamba police police unit who reffered the victim to Mangamba health centre for examination and treatment where it was proved the chiled was defiled,” he added.

Kabichi Botomu who is denying the accusation will appear before court to answer the charge of defilenment an offence which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.