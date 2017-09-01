More trouble in the judiciary: judiciary spokesperson arrested

Trouble refuses to die in the judiciary.

Barely days after the end of the staff strike at the judiciary, now the Police have moved in on the spokesperson of the judiciary.

In a statement signed by ACB and signed by its Senior Spokesperson Egrita M Ndala on 17th July 2017, the Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that in 2016 and 2017, the Judiciary spokesperson Mr. Mlenga Mvula, corruptly solicited sums of money and other favors from the United Methodist Church to which he is a member, in the names of High Court Judges and the Attorney General’s office.

According to the statement Anti- Corruption Bureau conducted investigation into the matter which established that Mr. Mlenga Mvula had on several occasions demanded various sums of money amounting to K10, 700,000.00 from the United Methodist Church through Reverend Daniel Mhone, the Executive Church Member and Conference Superintendent.

“This money was purportedly meant for the Attorney General’s office, judges, Judiciary and Mr. Mlenga for influencing the outcome of a Court case involving Reverend Jawati and the United Methodist Church.” Reads the statement by ACB.

Mr. Mlenga Mvula is likely to be charged with obtaining by false pretences, contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code and misues of public office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Reverend Daniel Mhone is likely to be charged with corrupt practices with a public officer contrary to Section 24 (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

They will be taken to Court after the Bureau has recorded caution statements from them.