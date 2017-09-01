Kenya presidential election cancelled

The Supreme Court in Kenya has annulled the result of the last month’s presidential election.

Citing irregularities, Chief Justice David Maraga said a new vote should be held within 60 days.

Justice Maraga said the 8 August poll had not been “conducted in accordance with the constitution”.

The election commission had declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of the election by a margin of 1.4 million votes.

But Raila Odinga, leader of the opposition National Super Alliance party, declared the election a sham, with claims that the commission’s IT system had been hacked to manipulate the results.

Kenya becomes the first country in Africa to annul presidential election.