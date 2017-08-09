Recent News
YANOBE International Church
You are at: » » Chiradzulu DC suspended over corruption
Muhlabase Mughogho

Chiradzulu DC suspended over corruption

0
By on Politics

District Commissioner (DC) for Chiradzulu Memory Kaleso has been sent on a forced leave for misappropriating K170 million.

This is according to spokesperson for the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development

Muhlabase Mughogho

Muhlabase Mughogho: Has confirmed of the news.

Mughogho told the local media that the DC has been sent on a three month forced leave for abusing funds amounting to 170 million Kwacha.

The spokesperson further said the district commissioner misappropriated funds from Other Recurrent Transaction – ORT.

It is further reported that Kaleso used the money for other purposes without authorization but it is not clearly stated how the money was used.

 

 

Share.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply