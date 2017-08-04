Chiwamba clocks 6 years in poetry

Malawian poet Robert Chiwamba has this month clocked six years in poetry and to celebrate the milestone he is set to release a poem.
As part of the 6th anniversary celebrations in poetry, Chiwamba will on 7 August release a new poem titled “Dziko lapansi ndilokondera.”
In an interview with Malawi24, Chiwamba said since he joined poetry some six years ago he has had successes and challenges along the way.
Chiwamba who was voted Malawi’s number one poet by Facebook users in 2016 said he has achieved a lot in the past six years.
“The journey has been a mixed one full of ups and downs. I have made friends with different people because of poetry.
“I have won some awards, administered some writers’ workshops and performed at all premier festivals in the country,” Chiwamba said.
The poet whose popular works include ‘Flames sidzamva’ disclosed that despite the achievements, there have also been some hurdles.
“Despite the achievements I have met challenges too, high costs of producing albums and performance venues, piracy and lack of enough support from the corporate world are some of the challenges,” Chiwamba told Malawi24.
He then thanked God for the talent and all stakeholders who have partnered with him over the years.
Alimusheee Nyamata ameneyu pitiliza bale
Munthu wamkulu zedi…Ulemu wake ndithu
Mfanayu amatiyimilira,ndipo tipitriza kugula and patronizing his works..God bless..
Touch the orange word Congrats See Floating Ballons on your Mobile Screen 😉
Mumatha agulu lathu mutengenso jb akhale wanu kkkkk…….
number one ,i respect
Nyamalikiti Nthiwatiwa is my man
Mmakwana boss kkkk muzliwerenga bible ..
Keep it up wonderboy. you are very talented
FLAMES SIZAMVA
Jealous down everybody is suitable for his own gift given by God,therefore Robert Chiwamba is suit for poetry and making jokes.
Anenepatu a braz
Umatha man
Big up man
Bp yanga yakwela kkkkk big up mr chiwamba
MOO FAYA IFE ZAIWE TIMAKWEZA MANJA
Amatha..
LONG LIVE MR CHIWAMBA
He is the best proud of him
Tizayima pena pake
This guy rocks
Chiwamba Ndi Madala Pankhani Ya Ndakatulo, Yonse Bhooooo Mr Chiwamba!!!
Uyuuu amathaaaa
Arrest Joyce Banda first
Zigugwirizana
Kut watani joyce.mavuyo anu amenewo
Nkhani ili ndi ya poet osat ndale zopusanzo
Nkhani ili ndi ya poet osat ndale zopusanzo
Jj
You rock,osalephela ma haters nde flames sidzamva
amatha ndithu.
Anatanthauza pampanda ndi kumpanda ameneyu big up
Chiwamba ndinayamba kumuva pakale ndimalemu Nazombe R.I.P. Chiwamba pitiliza zabwino zose.
So?
Upitilize Kudzudzura Rober Mwina Malawi Mkusitha. Mpira Utimvute, Nkhonya Tiluze Ndye Bora Iwe Umatipepesa
Umatiimilira
whether its poetry or jokes,jokes. this guy is just fantastic
Exactly
kip it up
koma chiwamba waganiza bwanji iwe mothandzana avoccado kumu dissa martise
Big up
chiwamba ndi 1 Palibenso
amakwana
that’s good…ilyk him more
uyu ndimunthu wakulu kwambiri pankhani ya poetry……….amene akukana akakolope nyanja
Keep it up
Robert Chiwamba is a blessing to poetry. Wapangitsa kuti enafe tiyambe kukonda ndakatulo
I like him much!!! Keep on entertaining us
big up mr
You are really good Chiwamba. We enjoy your poetry when we come across it.
Munthu Uyu Adawapanga Anthu Kuyamba Kukonda Ndakatulo Muno M’malawi..
Big Up Chiwamba.
Mukukanika kucommenter chifukwa amadzudzula khalidwe lathu lonyasa loipa lopusa kapena kt lausatana km ine mmmm uyu munthu amandivetsa kukoma mu mtima wanga yose bhooooo
Size ina ….,,,
Not poetry but jokes
😂😂😂😂😂
Very true
Changing The Flavour Of Poems..Creativity Is What Is Needed.
Awa ndabwana madalitso adapatsidwa keep it brother man
Proud of u Chiwamba wa nsanguluso
You represent us Robert.Bravo
Good news
I lyk his talent
ok chabwino tamva akakwanisaso 7apangeso xerebrate mpakana 10 muzti uza