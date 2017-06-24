ACB should build on Hiwa’s arrest

A political analyst has encouraged the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to step up its efforts in fighting corruption and build on the successful arrest of former Roads Authority (RA) boss Trevor Hiwa.

The analyst Wonderful Mkhutche was commenting on the arrest of Hiwa who was arrested on Wednesday for awarding a K217 million contract to his own company.

The ex-RA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has since been released on bail.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Mkhutche hailed ACB for taking action and successfully investigating Hiwa.

He however urged the bureau to be tough on people who are involved in corruption and not to be selective.

“Arresting people here and there does not tell the full story of a government that is committed to fighting corruption,” he said.

He also noted that the country is going through tough times of corruption looking at the number of government officers who are being involved in corrupt practices.

In May, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) axed its Chief Elections Officer Willie Kalonga for misappropriation of funds while Felix Mulumbe was also fired as Admarc CEO after he was accused of corrupt practices when purchasing maize from Zambia.

Mkhutche said such situations show that there is rampant corruption in the country.

He noted that there are still people who have attitudes of taking advantage of loopholes in the government financial processes.