Kalonga fired at MEC

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has now moved to axe suspended chief elections officer Willie Kalonga and Director of Administration and Human Resources George Khaki in the wake of reports of financial mismanagement at the commission.

He was in August last year sent on forced leave along with his deputy Harris Potani, Khaki and Director of Finance Khumbo Phiri.

The Commission had said that they reached this decision in a bid to allow an audit team set up by government to carry out its duty without influence.

It is suspected that over K15 million of public funds were abused at the electoral body between 2012 and 2014.

Kalonga has since indicated he has appealed against the decision saying the reasons for his firing are not ‘making any sense’.

Among other things, Kalonga says he was treated as a Controlling Officer on his charges under Section 10 of the Public Finance Management Act yet he served the post of Chief elections Officer.

After these reports last year, the MEC had said it remains committed to ensuring that its operations adhere to all legal, public and international standards hence the need for engaging this independent audit team.