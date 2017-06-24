Killing of 94-year-old man condemned

The Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has expressed worry over the killing of a 94-year-old man who was accused of witchcraft.

This follows brutal killing of Kenward Kumwenda in Karonga district over allegations that he was practising witchcraft.

An angry mob was reported to have taken away the life of Kumwenda on Monday over claims he killed his relative.

Reacting on the issue, CHRR has urged law enforcers to speed up investigations on the matter for justice to prevail.

Through a statement signed by CHRR Executive Director Timothy Mtambo, citizens have been urged to stop taking laws into their hands.

“We find it worrisome that in the country mobs that assume the role of judges, juries and executioners are steadily increasing,” reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.

CHRR has since urged joint efforts to curb the practice that is blocking justice and taking away the right to life of victims.

For a while suspects are seen to have been torched for being suspected of various crimes.