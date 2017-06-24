Civil servants asked to be hardworking

Malawi government employees in the country have been urged to be committed and hardworking whenever they are carrying out their respective duties in different government departments.

This follows government’s approval of the increment in the salaries for the lowest paid officers from MK60,000 to M72,000.

Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU) general secretary Madalitso Njolomole has said that if the civil servants are not performing their duties as expected by the public then it cannot be justifiable to be heard whenever they are begging for salary increments.

“I am encouraging my fellow civil servants that they should be working hard and be committed so that when we are crying for change in our welfare then government should be easily understanding us,” he said.

Njolomole added by asking government that each ministry should get the money as budgeted in the 2017/2018 national budget which Parliament passed over the week so that resources should be readily available for the workers.

“We are asking government that each ministry should get money as it is in the budget.

“My fellow civil servants let’s do our work in good manner and make sure that we are all following the ethics and lastly, government should provide us with enough resources,” said Njolomole.

Earlier this week, the civil servants threatened that they would hold countrywide demonstrations if their wish of salary increment for lowest paid civil servants would not be adopted by the Peter Mutharika led administration.

Initially the CSTU indicated that they wanted the salaries of the lowest paid officers to be raised up to MK75000 before being taxed but though there is a shortfall of MK3000, it seems the body is satisfied with the new figure that government has endorsed.