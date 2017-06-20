Breaking news: Ex-Roads Authority CEO Trevor Hiwa arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Roads Authority (RA) Trevor Hiwa for awarding a K217 million contract to his own company.

ACB says in a statement issued by its senior spokesperson Egrita Ndala that Hiwa has been arrested today and he is facing the charge of abuse office.

According to the statement, the bureau received information in April last year that Hiwa and RA Director of Construction Sam Kadangwe recommended Hiwa’s company Infracon Limited to the World Bank to be awarded a contract worth $303,823 (K217 million based on the exchange rate then) for the design and supervision of various roads constructions in Central and Southern Regions of

Malawi without the approval of Internal Procurement Committee (IPC) and without declaring interest.

ACB investigations proved the accusations but Hiwa claimed that at the time of awarding the contract, Infracon had less workload as compared to other consultants in Malawi.

However, ACB found that the truth of the matter was that no any consultant was contacted to find out if they were free to undertake this contract.

ACB also established that Hiwa misinformed Kadangwe that Infracon Limited was cleared by the Office of Director Public Procurement (ODPP) and could do business with Roads Authority.

Hiwa is likely to be charged with failure to disclose interest in the procurement process contrary to Section 25D (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act and Section 19 (1) of the Public Procurement Act and abuse of public office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

*Additional reporting by Victoria Milanzi