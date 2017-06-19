Mzomera Ngwira back at DPP

Controversial legislator for Mzimba Hora Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has returned to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and has claimed that the party is the only hope for Malawi.

Ngwira announced his decision to rejoin the DPP in Mzimba on Saturday during a Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) function.

The politician is not new to the DPP. He was the party’s Regional Governor for the North during Bingu wa Mutharika’s second term but he dumped it in 2013 after the party lost power.

Ngwira joined PP where he served as Northern Region Provincial chair but was fired from the party after the 2014 elections for agitating for leadership change.

Speaking after announcing his return to the DPP, Ngwira said he is confident he has made the right decision.

“After soul searching, this is the only direction to take bearing in mind that DPP is the only hope for Malawi,” said Ngwira who was an independent legislator following his sacking from the PP.

DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey and minister of energy and mining Bright Msaka were present at the government function.

Speaking on Ngwira’s return, Jeffrey said the DPP administration will now develop Ngwira’s constituency since he has rejoined the ruling party.