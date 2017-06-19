ICTAM awards gets bigger

Information and Communications Technology of Malawi (ICTAM) has announced the return of the National ICT Innovation Forum awards which will be aimed at exposing the overall winner to a regional competition.

ICTAM president Wisely Phiri and his deputy Bravo Fudzulani had a press briefing on Saturday in Blantyre where they announced that this year’s winner will represent Malawi during the Commonwealth ICT Innovation Forum in Rwanda next year.

“The National ICT Innovation Forum is back, and this time around, it has gotten better with more exciting announcements. The best Innovation winner will represent Malawi at the regional Commonwealth ICT Application Forum in Rwanda next year,” he said.

The first version of the event was inaugurated in Mangochi by ICTAM in 2016 and the innovation forum is now an annual event.

“The National ICT Innovation Forum also brings together local ICT Innovation experts to demonstrate some of their work and be recognized. The platform is first in Malawi, focuses on a number of sections and is calling for submission of these categories,” he concluded.

And on his part, Fudzulani said this year’s event has completely gone to a new level as ICTAM will be collaborating with other regional players to promote the innovation within African region.

“We also noted during the inauguration period that we did not give enough time for the participating teams and the judging panel to have more time to review all entries hence calling for submission earlier this year to allow for more time for the coaching of the participants,” he said.

Just like last year, this year’s categories include: Agriculture, Education and Training, Gender, Youth and Vulnerable groups, Health Care Delivery, Water and Sanitation, Environment, Wholesale and Retail Trade, Tourism, Social Equity, Business Process, Outsourcing/­Offshoring, Financial Services, Manufacturing and Entrepreneurship.

The closing date for the submission of the entries is 22nd September 2017, and the overall winners are going to be announced at the National Innovation Forum event due to take place on 6th October 2017 in Mangochi.