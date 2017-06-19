Just in: Senior Chief Malengachanzi dies after collapsing

Senior Chief Malengachanzi of Nkhotakota has died this morning in Lilongwe after he collapsed.

In a telephone interview with Malawi24, one of his closest Friend Jaffar Ibad confirmed the death of the chief who was born in 1930.

“The chief left his home early in the morning to go to Lilongwe where he was supposed to be a witness of a case involving a certain village headman called Chinzimu from the same district of Nkhotakota.

“After reaching at court in Lilongwe he asked for a bathroom to answer the call of nature and that’s where the chief collapsed,” Ibad told Malawi24.

He added that the chief was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His remains are currently at Kamuzu Central Hospital pending for postmortem.

Senior Chief Malengachanzi served as a traditional leaders for 30 years.

He was at first a Traditional Authority and was later promoted to Senior Chief during the People’s Party administration.