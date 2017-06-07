Teachers will get their money soon – Govt

Government has assured primary school teachers that they will get their leave grants soon.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Emmanuel Fabiano assured the teachers when he was responding to questions in Parliament on what government is doing to address teachers’ concerns.

Fabiano told the August House that teachers will get their money soon.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe also weighed in on the matter assuring Members of Parliament that government has already transferred the funds to district councils which will process the payments.

On Tuesday, some primary learners stormed the National Assembly to hear the stand of MPs on the current teachers sit it.

Teachers in both secondary and primary school have stopped teaching to force government to pay them their leave grants.

Government was expected to give the teachers their leave grants in April but later the period was extended to end of May.

After government failed to disburse the money in May, teachers decided to take industrial action.

Teachers Union of Malawi said last week that the strike will only be called off after the teachers have received their money.