Malawi govt challenges renewable energy companies

The Malawi government through the ministry of natural resources, energy and mining has challenged renewable energy companies to make available products that are friendly to the environment.

Speaking at the commemoration of World Environment Day (WED) in Lilongwe on Monday under the theme “Connecting People to Nature”, minister responsible Bright Msaka urged companies to make available technological products that save the environment from degradation.

“There are briquettes and pellets that are made from papers, and I want these products readily available in shops and filling stations so that people can buy rather than government confiscating charcoal,” said Msaka.

During the commemoration, companies showcased environmentally friendly products such as biogas stoves, solar cookers and chitete mbaula.

WED is the biggest, most globally celebrated day for positive environmental action. Through WED, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) enables everyone to realise not only the responsibility to care for the Earth, but also reminds one and all of their individual power to become agents of change.

The celebration on environment engages millions across the globe through events on the ground in over 70 countries.

Every year, participants, young and old, organise clean-up campaigns, art exhibits, tree-planting drives, and concerts, dance recitals, recycling drives, social media campaigns and different contests themed around caring for the planet.