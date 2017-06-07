Form four student hangs himself in Dedza

A 20-year-old form four student at Bembeke CDSS in Dedza has committed suicide after he was reproached by his mother for stealing zitenje.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, two weeks before the start of Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

Dedza Police Station Edward Kabango has identified the student as Ousmane Zingwe.

He said Zingwe stole zitenje from his mother who is a business lady at Bembeke market.

“This did not go well with the mother who shouted at Ousmane and ordered him to return the missing Zitenje. In the morning of the following day, Ousmane was found dead after hanging himself in the market using his belt,” Kabango said.

Postmortem conducted revealed that the death was due to suffocation. The deceased hailed from Manyika village, Traditional Authority Chankhumbira in Ntcheu district.

Meanwhile, police have advised people to refrain from committing suicide as this does not solve problems but rather seek advice from elders or other responsible people.