Convince Inkosi ya Makosi to divide Mzimba – Ngwira

Mzimba Hora legislator Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has disclosed that Mzimba district cannot be split without Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa’s approval arguing the decision for splitting needs the chief’s consent.

This follows a controversial debate that Mzimba district should be divided so that the district should develop. Some quarters from the district disclosed that the district is underdeveloped because it is too big hence a need to have it split.

Clearing the mist on the calls for splitting the district, Ngwira said the district is to remain one if Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V is not convinced.

“Mzimba is a Ngoni word that means body and when the whites were coming to Malawi in 1904 they found Mzimba as a kingdom and M’mbelwa I was the only Paramount Chief then, they signed an agreement that Mzimba will remain a kingdom but due to this one party they took those documents away and made Mzimba as mere district,” said Ngwira.

He further argued that dividing the district cannot guarantee development of the district.

“Balaka was divided but when you go there can you claim that having it divided has achieved development?” wondered Ngwira.

Meanwhile the Ngoni leader has disclosed plans to have Mzimba being recognized as a kingdom in Malawi.