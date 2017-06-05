Two Malawians among Africa’s young business tycoons

Two Malawians Mike Chilewe Jnr and Mwayi Kampesi have been named in Forbes Africa “30 under 30” 2017 list of successful young entrepreneurs.

Chilewe, 27 is founder of Chilewe Brands Global, a Pan-African diversified company involved in financial services, manufacturing, agriculture commodity trading and commercial properties.

The company makes USD2 Million a year and employs 20 people.

Kampesi who is aged 28 is Founder of In-House Interiors.

‘’While working as an architect, she saved up about 70% of her salary every month to start the business. It took three and half years. In 2011, she founded In-House Interiors, an architectural, interior décor and space accessories company in Malawi. She makes interior accessories like side lamps, coffee tables and chandeliers out of recycled materials.’’ A description about Kampesi reads on Forbes website.

Chilewe Jnr told the media that he believes in making things happen by not relying to be helped but fighting his own battles to become successful in life.

“I remember when I was in College, I asked my father for a computer and he said I should figure it out. I then started selling off my meal coupons and used the proceeds to start a small business selling CDs to my fellow students to buy my first Pentium Computer,” Chilewe said.

“I also bought my first block of 40,000 shares in a telecommunication company from the same proceeds. I still holds on to these shares because they mean so much to me when I reflect on the hard work that I put in to make my small business venture profitable ,” he said.

Forbes Africa’s list, is one of the most anticipated list of 30 “of the brightest, hungriest and most successful entrepreneurs under the age of 30” in Africa.