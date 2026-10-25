MCP performance hurt UTM — Njawala

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala has claimed that the performance of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in government affected his party’s showing in the 2025 elections.



He said that Malawians believes that UTM as a party was behind the challanges that Malawians faced after the 2019 elections, when in reality MCP was in government.



Njawala made the remarks on Sunday during an interview with one of the local media outlet.



Njawala reflected on the results that the party got during the 2025 elections, he said these cannot be measured to scale the performance of the party because there were challanges sorrounding this period.



He said it took time for people to accept that the party was not part of the government in a period after the 2019 elections.



When he was asked if Dalitso Kabamabe has the same qualities in terms of public appeal as compared to the attributes that the late Saulos Chilima has, he said there is alot that determine an individual a leader.



He said he cannot compare Dalitso Kabambe and the late Saulos Chilima by saying that late Chilima had his own way of speaking to Malawians during political rallies and Kabambe lacks that.



“Tikamafuna kuyang’ana leadership, sitimachita compare ma individuals, attributes, qualities koma timapanga compare zinthu zingapo”, he said.



He said apart from other qualities, they also consider the values that the party has and if the current person is able to promote such values, then he deserves the seat.