Speaker sees future in Malawi football

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya has expressed optimism that Malawian football can improve.

Writing on Facebook after watching Airtel Top 8 final between Silver Strikers and Be Forward at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) on Saturday, Msowoya said the country has football players who have potential to be stars.

“I spent the afternoon enjoying the finals of the Airtel Top 8 Trophy which Silver Strikers FC has won after beating Mighty Be Forward Wanderers 10 to 9 in penalties.

“Congratulations to both the Bankers and the Nomads for an excellent display of the massive talent we are blessed with, talent which just needs nurturing and investing in to translate into success at the international level,” he said.

Msowoya further hailed the sponsors of the cup, Airtel Malawi for taking part in supporting football in the country.

“A word of thanks to Airtel the sponsors for their continued investment in this game whose unifying power is simply exceptional,” Msowoya said.

The Top 8 Cup final between Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers ended goalless after the normal 90 minutes of play.

Silver strikers Football Club were crowned champions of the cup after winning 10-9 on penalties.