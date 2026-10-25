Journalists attacked

Two journalists have been forced to delete pictures of an attack on opposition figures who wanted to attend the CCAP Blantyre Synod’s 150th anniversary thanksgiving service.



The journalists, Nation Publications Limited photojournalist Francis Chamasowa and Transworld Radio journalist Francis Nkawihe, were taking pictures when the attackers reportedly manhandled them and ordered them to delete the images.



The two complied with the orders for their own safety after the attackers threatened to beat them.



Malawi24 has spoken to Nkawihe, who confirmed that he is safe following the incident.



“Akanatimenya ,” Nkawihe responded in a WhatsApp message.



The incident happened in full view of police officers, who reportedly did not intervene to protect the journalists.