Chakwera’s convoy stoned in Blantyre

Former President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy has come under attack in Blantyre this morning after men dressed in black suits allegedly pelted it with stones.



Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Publicity Secretary for the South, Enphraim Banda, told Local media that a vehicle belonging to the party’s campaign director, Moses Kunkuyu, was also damaged in the incident.



The incident occurred as Chakwera is attending celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the Blantyre Synod at HHI.



Police officers were seen holding meetings at the venue following the incident.



The circumstances surrounding the attack and the identities of those involved remain unclear.