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Suspected DPP supporters plot to block MCP gathering

Conflict
Img 20261025 Wa0011- Malawi24

People suspected to be supporters of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have been captured in a video allegedly discussing plans to prevent Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters from holding a gathering after celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the CCAP Blantyre Synod.

In the video, the individuals are heard discussing reports that MCP supporters intend to gather at a location and hold a rally after the church celebrations.

They reportedly argue that the gathering should not be allowed because the occasion is a religious event, not a political function.

“They want that after the function they want to conduct some gatherings. We can’t allow that,” one of the individuals says in the video.

The individuals are also allegedly heard agreeing to turn away anyone wearing political party regalia.

The discussion comes as political leaders and other dignitaries join the Blantyre Synod in celebrating its 150-year history.

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