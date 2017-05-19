Katsonga to take court action against his suspension

Mwanza Central lawmaker Davis Katsonga has warned he will seek legal action following his weeklong suspension over breach of dress code.

The former Speaker of Parliament on Wednesday entered the House with a Ngoni headgear made from animal skin.

In his application of standing order 104 (C), second deputy speaker Clement Chiwaya questioned Katsonga’s dressing forcing the Member of Parliament to leave the house having refused to take off the headgear.

The legislator was quoted as telling a local private television station that he will take the matter to court. He argued that having once served as a Speaker of the National Assembly, he is not ignorant of what the law says on dress code.

He further clarified that the law is silent on extra wears like headgears and bangles. In conflict with this, only women are allowed to wear headgears.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentarian who is a devoted Ngoni, left the house in honour of his cultural heritage. In the same vein he has vowed to fight tooth and nail in an effort to maintain his Ngoni identity.

According to the law, decent outfit in form of a suit and necktie are required for male members of Parliament. It is not specified whether one should wear a decent shirt or shoes as the Mwanza central representative argues.

The legislator is an entity of the Maseko Ngoni. He is an impi (advisor) to Maseko Ngoni as appointed by Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani lV which he said validates his wearing of a headgear.