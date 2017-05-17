Nsanje Lalanje MP Sam Ganda dead

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsanje Lalanje constituency Sam Ganda has died, Malawi24 has learnt.

Reports say the former deputy minister of Transport died of cancer at an Indian hospital.

He had in 2014 along with other 14 Independent lawmakers joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the parliament. He also had a stint with the Peoples Party (PP).

In the PP regime, he served as Deputy Minister of Transport.

Ganda has died aged 53 and burial arrangements will be made available by the family in due course.