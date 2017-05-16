Judge withdraws from Murekezi’s extradition case

Lilongwe high court judge, Justice Charles Mkandawire, has recused himself from Rwandan fugitive Vincent Murekezi’s extradition case arguing he is involved in a similar case.

Confirming the development, state prosecutor Steven Kayuni said Mkandawire has informed both parties about his decision to withdraw from the case.

Kayuni added that Mkandawire has argued that he is in a similar case to pass judgment hence the decision to part from Murekezi’s case.

Meanwhile, the judiciary is yet to assign another Judge, a development that will likely delay justice for the case.

Murekezi was reported to be among Rwandans that took part in the genocide and are seeking refuge in Malawi.

The reports, attracted calls to have him being extradited to his country to serve his jail term.

However, the calls hit the wall as Malawi and Rwanda then had no agreement to extradite convicts and suspects on crimes.

The calls were later resuscitated after the two country signed the extradition treaty, which is being challenged by Murekezi’s lawyer who argues that the treaty was executed without following procedures.