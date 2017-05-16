Flames drawn against Angola, Mauritus, Tanzania in Cosafa Cup

The Flames have been drawn in Group A alongside Angola, Mauritius and Tanzania in the Cosafa Castle Cup to be held in South Africa next month.

The draw took place on Tuesday in the host nation where Ronny Van Geneugden’s boys were drawn against Angola for the second time in a row.

Group winner will progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

The tournament will be played in South Africa’s North West province from June 25-July 9, with the hosts also the defending champions after they claimed the trophy in Namibia last year.

The Flames were booted out of the tournament last year after just managing to win a single game before losing to Lesotho in what was regarded to be a must win game for the 2002 and 2003 runners up.

13 out of the 14 Cosafa nations will take part in this year’s tournament, with Comoros Island withdrawing and being replaced by guest nation, Tanzania.

The competition will be used as a platform for Van Geneugden to identify players for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening qualifying game against Comoros Island in June.

Meanwhile, the Belgium tactician has announced plans to have the team assembled earlier next week in readiness for the two crucial tournaments.

Malawi were booted out of Championship of African Nations (CHAN) after losing 2-nil on aggregate to Madagascar.