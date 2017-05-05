The Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational and Education Training Authority (Teveta) has axed its Chief Executive Officer Ndione Chauluka in the wake of the K2.4 billion scandal.

He has been on forced leave along with Director of Training Programs Modesto Gomani as well as Director of Finance Elwin Sichiola.

Reports indicated that Chauluka with other Teveta officials were suspected to have funded a project called Tsogolo Langa with money amounting to K2.4 billion without the approval of the Teveta board.

Initially, the National Audit Office (NAO) had indicated it would complete its probe into the matter by mid- April this year. At this time Chauluka with other others were already on forced leave.

Chauluka has since told the media he respects the decision made by the board of directors.