Flames to play Kenya this afternoon

The Flames of Malawi will play the Harambee Stars of Kenya this afternoon in a strength-testing match before facing Madagascar on Sunday in the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) preliminary first leg qualifier.

The team landed safely in Nairobi on Sunday and had their training session yesterday in readiness for the friendly match.

Flames new head coach Ronny Van Geneugden named an 18-man squad for the trip, with Peter Wadabwa, Robin Ngalande and Miracle Gabeya all missing out on the list due to injuries.

Speaking just before departing on Sunday, Van Geneugden said he is very positive with the squad he has travelled with.

“I am very optimistic with this squad and I am very optimistic of recording a victory in Madagascar,” he said.

A friendly with Kenya will be the first for Van Geneugden’s boys since September last year.

Since CHAN’s inception, Malawi has never qualified for the competition’s finals.

Beating Madagascar will see the Flames playing Mozambique in the CHAN Second Preliminary round in which the winner will make it to the group stages.