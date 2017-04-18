Malawi crime: Nkhatabay NBS bank robbed

Robbers on Saturday broke into an NBS branch in Nkhatabay and went away with various gadgets, Malawi24 has learnt.

Police in in the district have since arrested Bright Banda, 25, in connection to the robbery.

Nkhatabay Police Spokesperson Ignatius Esau told Malawi24 that on Saturday the bank’s manager closed the bank with two G4s guards on duty.

But at around midnight, eight criminals jumped over the fence and tied both guards with ropes.

“Later the criminals managed to enter into the banking hall where they stole CCTV unit, Digital Subscriber Line Gadget and Uninterrupted Power System (UPS),” said Esau.

The robbers also tampered with ATM back door, Chubb door (for strong room) and three desktop computers but no cash was stolen.

When the matter was reported to police, officers rushed to the scene where they managed to arrest Banda and recover the damaged UPS as well as weapons that the robbers used for the robbery.

The weapons included a crowbar, two hammers, two hacksaws, six spanners, a torch and an iron cutter.

However, the other thieves managed to escape.

Bright Banda who comes from Chileka village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe district will be taken to court once investigations are over.

He is expected to answer a charge of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein, an offence that contravenes section 311(1) of the country’s penal code.