Headteacher commits suicide after impregnating pupil

A 55-year-old primary school headteacher in Mchinji has committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree following accusations that he impregnated a pupil.

Mchinji Police Spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino identified the headteacher as Laini Chirwa who hailed from Chiosya village Sub-Traditional Authority Simphasi in the district.

According to Lubrino, the man was being accused of impregnating a standard 7 learner from his school

“This speculation triggered his wife Loveness Chirwa, 36, to confront him as to how true the reports were. This led to an argument between the two,” Lubrino told Malawi24.

The man then left the house and the next morning he was found dead within the school’s woodlot with his body hanging from a tree.

A postmortem conducted at Mikundi Health Centre revealed that death occurred due to strangulation.

Until his death the deceased was a headteacher for Mduwa Primary School in Mchinji

Meanwhile police in the district are advising people mainly those afflicted to ponder for better ways of problem solving than taking their own lives.