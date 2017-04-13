Kajawa appointed Wizards coach

In a bid to get licensed, Premier Bet Wizards football club have hired former Max Bullets mentor Trevor Kajawa to lead the club as head coach, Malawi24 can report.

Wizards are one of the two clubs who failed to get a license from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) under club licensing system after failing to fulfil some requirements including hiring of a CAF B licensed coach.

FAM club licensing manager Casper Jangale revealed on Wednesday night that now Wizards have taken Kajawa on board to fulfil some of those requirements.

“Wizards have now submitted their documents and I can reveal that their Head Coach is now a CAF A license holder, Trevor Kajawa,” disclosed Jangale.

Kajawa who is known to be coach for the youths was sacked by disbanded Maxwell Kapanda’s Max Bullets last season due to poor performance of the team and he was replaced by Aubrey Nankhuni.

Wizards had been without a head coach for about two months after the team parted ways with MacDonald Yobe and Fundi Akidu who were head coach and assistant coach respectively.

The two resigned from the team at the same time due to unpaid dues by the club management under authority of the club’s owner, Peter Mponda.

The Blantyre based side survived the chop in the TNM super league last season after finishing fourth from bottom and 2017 season will be their third season playing in the top flight.