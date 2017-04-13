British millionaire arrested in Malawi

Police at Chileka Airport in Blantyre have arrested a British millionaire for being found with money.

The British national was arrested at the airport after being found with $10,000 (K7.4 million) which he wanted to externalise.

According to Sapulain Chitonde who is public relations officer for Airport Police Branch, the suspect has been identified as Mustafa Arif, 21.

Chitonde said Arif who is a businessman was arrested as he was about to board a Malawian Airlines plane to South Africa.

The arrest of Arif come after police conducted a physical search on him and his luggage.

Upon being questioned, Arif failed to produce supporting papers for the forex he wanted to externalise.

He will appear before court soon to answer two charges of attempting to externalise foreign currency without permit and illegal possession foreign currency.

The arrest of the British national comes barely a week after a woman identified as Madalitso Chimbuli was also arrested at Kamuzu International Airport for attempting to take forex out of the country without permit.