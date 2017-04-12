Malawi benefits from MSC Cruise funds

Malawi is among the nations that have benefited from proceeds realized by MSC Cruise through the United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

According to the MSC, nearly 67,000 children and their families through the contributions of their passengers have been helped.

The cruise raised $6.9 million for UNICEF.

The other countries that have benefited are Ethiopia, South Sudan and Somalia.

‘’ The funds raised are used to provide malnourished children with Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) such as Plumpy’ Nut. Thus far, more than two million sachets of RUTF have been delivered to children in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia and Malawi. The Company has also recently dispatched six containers containing over 22,000 much-needed supplies to contribute towards the relief effort in Malawi.’’ reads a report published by the cruisefever.com.

The report adds ‘’ Through encouraging MSC Cruises’ guests fleet wide to make contributions to UNICEF, more than 6,300 children have been treated in Somalia, over 9,400 in both South Sudan and Ethiopia and, most recently, over 41,500 in Malawi. With multiple challenges such as food shortages, flooding, stagnant economies and prolonged droughts, the need for food aid in these countries is enormous, especially for children.’’

It says that at the moment they have helped UNICEF to reach over 40% of Malawi’s severely malnourished children.

UNICEF has thus far provided more than 22,000 essential items which Malawi directly received.

MSC Cruises is a global cruise line that was founded in Italy, is registered in Switzerland, and has its headquarters in Geneva. MSC Cruises is the world’s largest privately owned cruise company, employing 16,300 people worldwide and having offices in 45 countries as of July 2014.

MSC Cruises is part of the Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC), the world’s second biggest container shipping operator.