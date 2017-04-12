Mutharika appoints ESCOM board members

Peter Mutharika has appointed new Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) board members.

According to a press statement released yesterday, Tuesday, April 11, signed by chief secretary to the government, Lloyd Muhara the appointments were effective 1st April.

Muhara in the statement said president Mutharika has appointed Dr Perks Ligoya as the chairperson of the board.

The statement further indicates that Dr Ligoya ceases to be the chairperson of Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MADEF) with immediate effect. Ligoya also served as Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor.

The president has also appointed several members of the board which include; Professor Grant Kululanga, Chikumbutso Mkwamba, Chikumbutso Kalilombe, Pastor Tony Nuirenda, Shrieesh Betgrin and Victoria Mponela.

He has also appointed Chief Director of energy, ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining as an ex-officio.

It has also pleased Mutharika to appoint Budget Director, Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development as another ex-officio.

Finally, another ex-officio who has been pointed is the Chief Economist, Department of Statutory Corporation. (by invitation only).

This year only, Mutharika has made several appointments of board members some of which include; Malawi Revenue Authority ( MRA), Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and many more.