Mutharika has failed – PAC

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government under President Peter Mutharika does not have a vision for Malawi saying the president has failed dismally.

Speaking to the members of the press on Thursday afternoon in Blantyre, PAC chairperson Very Reverend Dr Felix Chingota said Mutharika’s government lacks vision to lead the country to prosperity.

“We are compelled to state that the country’s administration and its leadership have dismally failed to perform and that there is lack of vision to steer this country into prosperity. The Holy Books are instructive on our country’s situation.

“The Quran, Sura 42 verse 30 reads ‘And whatever of misfortune befalls you, it is because of what your hands earns’ and the Bible in Proverbs 29:18 reads ‘Without vision the people perish’. We hold strong view that no matter how much money one invests in propaganda groups to suppress the will of the people, justice and truth will always triumph,” said Chingota.

He further expressed dismay over the growing corruption levels and economic malaise arguing that they are derailing the transformation of people’s lives and show lack of strong leadership and intention to develop Malawi.

Chingota added that people are becoming “poorer” as few are getting “richer” to the extent that poverty remains a long term companion to the majority of Malawians.