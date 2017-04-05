Karonga floods claim four lives

Four people have died after they were swept way by flooding water in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kilupula in Karonga district due to floods.

Karonga district received heavy rains between the nights of 2 to 3 April, 2017 which resulted into floods in different areas in the district.

According to Karonga Police deputy Public Relation Officer George Mulewa, in the morning of April, 3,2017, Julius Mwakyera, 57 from Mwakionja village in the area of T/A Kilupula reported at Kaporo police post that he found his 5 month -old son whose name is Charles Mwakyera, floating in water near his house as the mother to the deceased was busy removing house hold items away from flooding area.

Few hours later Village headman Mwantende reported at the same Police information that he found three dead bodies floating in a nearby river in his area.

Postmortem revealed that Charles Mwakyera died due to suffocation but no postmortem conducted to the three unknown bodies because the area of Mwantende village is impassable due to floods and all communications are done through phones.

Among other affected people are five police officers’ houses at Kaporo police post.

Meanwhile police in the district advised people in the district to move to the higher areas to protect lives and properties during this situation.

Karonga is one of the districts which experiences floods in Malawi.