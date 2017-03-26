Teenage girl killed in road accident

A teenage girl has died after a minibus hit her while she was crossing M1 road near Gaddafi hospital in the commercial city of Blantyre.

The deceased Lucy Mpadzula, 13, was hit by a minibus Nissan Caravan registration NU 8914 that was on its way to Zalewa from the city.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chileka Police spokesperson Grace Mwale said the driver Sidwell Majawa was noted to be reckless by eyewitnesses.

“After the accident the girl was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where she was pronounced died.”

Postmortem results from the hospital revealed that the girl died due to serious head injuries following the accident.

Meanwhile, the driver is in police custody waiting appear in court to answer charges of reckless driving.

The deceased hailed from Traditional Authority (TA) Machinjiri in Blantyre while the driver is from Mussa village, TA Ganya in Ntcheu district.