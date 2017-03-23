Malawi Housing Corporation switches to cement bricks

Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) has switched to cement bricks in a bid to conserve the environment as it builds houses across the country.

This comes in the wake of wanton cutting down of trees for burning bricks among other purposes.

According to MHC, cement bricks are not detrimental to the environment unlike burnt bricks which calls for cutting down many trees to have them burnt.

Chief Executive Officer for MHC Eunice Napolo has told the local media that they want to have a hand in environmental conservation.

The housing body conducted a tree planting exercise at Ngumbe on Friday as part of its efforts in the go green campaign. Further reports indicate the 1000 planted trees will be watered once the rainy season ends.

Malawi is adopting the system of using cement bricks for building as one way of sustaining trees which in turn will mitigate effects of global warming.

The country over the past year faced consequences of irregular rain patterns which resulted in mixed effects; drought and floods.

In the neighbouring Zambia, the system was adopted long time ago. Cement bricks are very strong and have more appeal to the eye than burnt ones. However the exorbitant cost of cement in Malawi makes it doubtful if many Malawians will adopt cement bricks.