Govt’s silence on resolutions worry PAC

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has expressed dismay over government’s silence on the resolutions made on the socioeconomic hiccups facing Malawi.

This comes at a time when PAC is expected to hold all stallholders meeting to resolve issues that are chocking Malawi.

PAC’s publicity secretary Father Peter Mulomole said the religious body is concerned with government’s silence on the resolutions made during its meeting last year.

The recommendations that were given to President Peter Mutharika saw a special committee from government having talks with PAC members on the roadmap for the resolutions.

However government team was later reported to have been snubbing the meetings with PAC officials.

“PAC had its representatives and government has also some members to represent it and we met on 16 May last year and that was the end of it all, they just communicated later that they were busy with Parliamentary proceedings,” said Mulomole.

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has since disclosed that talks on the matter are underway.

He further denied reports that government is “arrogant” to address the issues recommended during 2016 indaba in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, PAC plans to hold another stakeholders meeting in May this year.