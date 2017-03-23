Namadingo charms MACRA

Gospel musician Patience Namadingo has impressed Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) with his guitar having propelled the body to contribute handsomely towards his project.

The singer embarked on a fundraising project for Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s children’s cancer ward earlier this month. His target was to raise money to the tune of K1.2 Million in 40 days through live performances but the public response has been quite overwhelming that he has raised more in less than a fortnight.

Yesterday he entertained staff at MACRA with a live and classic performance. People were gathered at the office’s car pack to enjoy the guitar led music in return for contributions to the campaign.

Little did Namadingo knew as to how much the performance was going to attract. The staff members raised a total of K173 000 but that was not end of the story, MACRA as an organisation surprised him with a K1 million cheque which was presented by its deputy director general Francis Bisika.

In total the MACRA trip came with an attachment of K1, 173, 000.

According to the Msati Mseke star, he has now raised over K6 million.

This means the singer has twice beaten his targets thereby giving hope of raising more for the ward. When he beat the K1.2 million in 40 days plan, he changed it to K5 million in 40 days.

With more days left before the 40 day plan is exhausted, more targets are expected to be exceeded.

Namadingo has so far performed at a number of corporate organisations. His performances are on a condition of invitation.

The campaign has been subject to massive support be it financially or just in words. Those unable to contribute have had kind words of the campaign.

This is a way of giving back to the people who have been the pillar in his career. Namadingo launched his all new album at Bingu International Convention Centre, in an event that was amazingly patronised.