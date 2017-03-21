Kukoma donates K1m to ER Socials

With less than four days to go before the annual Sports Administrators and Journalists (SAJ) tournament kicks off in Lilongwe, Malawi’ leading cooking oil manufacturers Capital Oil Refiner Industries (CORI) has donated K1 million and a set of a uniform to Eastern Region Socials football team.

The Kukoma Cooking Oil manufacturers presented the donation to ER Socials officials on Monday morning at their offices in Blantyre.

And speaking on behalf of ER, Chairman Gracious Kubwalo hailed CORI for the gesture and promised to win the cup despite being the new comers in this year’s campaign.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to Kukoma for this timely donation to our club ahead of SAJ tournament. We had nothing in our bank account and we had no uniform but you have honoured us with this massive donation so we are very grateful to CORI.”

We are the newcomers in this year’s event but we are promising our sponsors that we will go in Lilongwe to win the cup. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Mabvuto Missi who has facilitated this deal. He has helped us alot,” he said.

CORI’ Human Resource Manager Alex Chisiano said his company thought it wise to partner with journalists as on way of promoting their products.

“We thought it wise to partner Eastern Region Socials as one way of promoting our products. We have helped them this time around because they approached us but we are very interested to continue this partnership beyond years if they can assist us to sale our products so that we are able to generate more revenue,” he said.

And on his part, Missi, who has managed to secure sponsorship for almost each and every participating team, said this year’ tournament will be very competitive.

“I have managed to secure sponsorship for almost each and every participating team to make this year’s tournament very competitive. I am still hoping to secure sponsorship for Northern Region Football before traveling to Lilongwe,” he said.

This year’s event kicks off this coming weekend Southern Region Socials are the current defending champions.

Apart from CORI, other companies namely Britam, Into Sports, Alliance Capital, One Stop Pharmacy and Energem have also contributed a lot to this year’s tournament by sponsoring teams.