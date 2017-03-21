Nomads offload injured goalkeeper

Injured Be Forward Wanderers goal minder Peter Munthali is among the players that have been released by the Blantyre based Super League giants, Malawi24 can confirm.

Munthali revealed this in an interview with Malawi24 saying the club has already informed him that he will not be offered a contract extension this season.

“I am not sure if I will still be with the Nomads next season because they haven’t extended my contract which is expiring next month and the club has already informed me that it will not extend my contract and will release me,” said Munthali.

When asked about his future, Munthali said that currently he is not considering of joining any other team as he is still struggling with an injury which forced him out of the Nomads squad for the good part of the 2016 Tnm Super League.

“It is unfortunate that I was out of action for the good part of last year, and it is very terrible for me as a footballer. And it has been a very difficult moment for me as I am still struggling with the injury I sustained last season.

“I am not considering of joining any other club this year with the situation I am in. But I will think about joining a new club once I have fully recovered not now,” he said.

The Nomads goal minder added that Wanderers have been assisting him since he got injured and he is still waiting for the team to assist him since his injury needs special medical examination and treatment.

“The team was always there for me since I got injured and currently my injury needs special medical treatment and am very optimistic that I will return to the field of play because the team will release me after treating me,” he added.

Munthali before joining the Nomads in 2015 also played for Silver Strikers, Blantyre United and Chikhwawa United.