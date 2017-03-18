Wanderers complete the signing of midfield maestro

Be Forward Wanderers have roped in the services of one of the most promosing crop of midfielders from a top tier league side.

The Nomads have signed Azam Tigers midfielder Yamikani Chester Peter on a three-year deal, Malawi24 can confirm.

The deal was completed on Friday after the player rejected a contract extension and has been forcing a move away from Azam Tigers.

He was presented before fellow players at the Nomads training ground, Limbe Country Club.

According to information at hand, Chester has signed a 3 year deal at Nomads putting to halt speculations he was heading to Nomads town rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

Chester attracted the Nomads following his impressive display in the just ended 2016 Tnm Super League.

Why Chester is a good signing for the Nomads?

Chester is certainly a good signing for the Nomads because he has the ability to play anywhere in an attacking position and although he is most naturally suited to operating as a winger, he can play on either side or as an inside forward which can prove to be a handful for defenders.

However, he is known to make odd and selfish decisions in the field of play, such as failing to set his team-mates in scoring positions and playing the ball back instead of making a forward pass or leaving defenders for dead, it is a trait that can be improved should he settle so quick at the Lali Lubani side.

It is worth noting that he does fit the profile of a Wanderers player but it will not be easy for him to jump into the Nomads first eleven.

This is because the Nomads midfield is already crowded with talented playrs like Joseph Kamwendo, Isaac Kaliati –who apparently is trying his luck at South African side Cape Town City F.C as well as Mike Kaziputa

and Raffiq Namwera.

Wanderers have already signed defender Lucky Malata from Silver Strikers in the on-going transfer window.