MEC starts 2019 preparations

Reports of irregularities during the 2014 tripartite elections have forced Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to upgrade its software to prevent doctoring of results.

The 2014 polls were described by some quarters to have not been fair as they argued that the results in some constituencies were manipulated.

MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah disclosed during a consultative meeting held in Karonga district that the electoral body has now upgraded its software to prevent events that occurred during the 2014 general elections.

The chairperson further disclosed that the upgraded software has two columns for figures and words as a move of preventing irregularities.

Malawi has been reported to have had irregularities during elections since the birth of democracy.

Recently, the Lilongwe high court ordered MEC to hold rerun polls in Lilongwe City South East constituency following reports of irregularities during the counting of votes.

During the 2014 polls for the constituency, MEC declared Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Bentley Namasasu the winner but Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Ulemu Msungama challenged the results saying he was the rightful winner.

As for the presidential polls, there were calls for a recount of the votes and DPP’s Peter Mutharika was only declared winner after a court rejected the calls.