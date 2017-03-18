Liwonde businessman arrested for abduction

Police in Liwonde have arrested 50-year-old businessman Victor Mtuwa for abducting a girl with intent to murder her, Malawi24 has learnt.

This follows chaos that erupted in Liwonde whereby students at Mawila Private Secondary school vandalised items and burnt Mtuwa’s house in a bid to search for the girl.

According to police, at the moment the girl whom Mtuwa abducted is at her mother’s house in Mitundu-Lilongwe whilst Mtuwa is in police custody.

Speaking to Malawi24, Machinga Public Relations Officer Constable Davie Sulumba said the victim is failing to say what happened to her.

“Up to now, the victim is not able to elaborate what happened to her but Victor Mtuwa has been arrested for abduction with intent to murder and he is now on full remand,” said Sulumba.

Meanwhile, some of the students and villagers who staged the attack at Mtuwa’s house are also in police custody.

According to Sulumba, out of the 32 suspects arrested, two will answer charges of arson, 27 are in for enticing violence, and three for acts likely to cause breach of peace.